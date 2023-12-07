Amber Alert: Virginia police searching for 17-year-old abducted from Eastern Shore

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Bloxom Town Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on Wednesday.

Yuli Sanun Godines, 17 years old, is a Latino female, brown hair, black eyes, 5’4”, 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweatpants.

Godines was last seen at her cousin’s house located on Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, a town on the Eastern Shore.

They may be in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade, with North Carolina plate JFC-5143, travelling south, possibly to North Carolina.

Call 911 with any information concerning this alert or the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757/787-1131.