Amber Alert: Missing Virginia Beach 2-year-old may be in extreme danger

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

Zuri Dorsey, a 2-year-old, is believed to be in extreme danger.

Dorsey was last seen at her residence at 1351 Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach.

She is believed to have been abducted by Deandre Alante Dorsey, 27, a Black male with brown hair, black eyes, 5’11”, 160 pounds, last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie.

They may be in a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina registration RAZ9972.

Call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4401.