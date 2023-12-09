Countries
Home Amber Alert: Missing Virginia Beach 2-year-old may be in extreme danger
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Amber Alert: Missing Virginia Beach 2-year-old may be in extreme danger

Chris Graham
Published date:

amber alert virginia beachThe Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

Zuri Dorsey, a 2-year-old, is believed to be in extreme danger.

Dorsey was last seen at her residence at 1351 Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach.

She is believed to have been abducted by Deandre Alante Dorsey, 27, a Black male with brown hair, black eyes, 5’11”, 160 pounds, last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie.

They may be in a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina registration RAZ9972.

Call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4401.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

