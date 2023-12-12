Countries
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville donates $10K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Amazon Fishersville Fulfillment Center volunteers surprise Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with a holiday donation. Photo courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon’s Fishersville Fulfillment Center donated $10,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Monday to celebrate the holiday season.

The monetary donation will provide 40,000 meals and aid the non-profit organization’s mission to distribute food to hundreds of partner agencies throughout the Blue Ridge.

“Amazon’s Fishersville fulfillment center employees enjoy volunteering at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The organization is a rich resource for our neighbors in the Commonwealth and we are honored to play a small part in ensuring the community has access to healthy food options. We look forward to nurturing an ongoing partnership with the non-profit in the future,” Amazon General Manager Irfaan Hafeez said.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves our community through four distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and the Verona headquarters. The organization’s service area spans 25 counties and 8 cities. The food bank’s mission is to improve food security through equitable access to good nutrition and the resources that support health and well-being. The organization’s vision is to provide nourishing food and good health — for everyone, every day.

Amazon is committed to investing in the communities where its employees live and work, and is a partner with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Amazon volunteers have aided the organization’s mission to support communities within Virginia through monthly kitting of food bags and sorting of donations.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

