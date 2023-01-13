Alzheimer’s advocates want police recruits to receive dementia training

The Alzheimer’s Association will ask lawmakers to require that law enforcement recruits receive dementia specific training as they begin their careers.

More than 30 Alzheimer’s advocates will travel to Richmond to meet with state legislators next week on behalf of the 150,000 Virginians impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and their 351,000 caregivers.

“Advocacy Day turns Alzheimer’s statistics into actual people who are impacted by the disease and all other dementia,” said Joshua Myers, director of government affairs, Alzheimer’s Association Virginia chapters. “It is their personal stories that will remain with legislators as they make decisions on public health policy.”

HB 2250 would require law enforcement recruits to have dementia specific training as they begin their careers after graduating from the justice academy. This requirement will help ensure that appropriate techniques are used to assist individuals displaying signs of cognitive impairment.

Specifically, HB 2250 would require training in six ways: