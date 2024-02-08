Countries
Home Albemarle County Police arrest Bronx man in 2023 sexual assault case
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police arrest Bronx man in 2023 sexual assault case

Chris Graham
Published date:
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

A Bronx man is in custody on rape, sexual battery and malicious wounding charges in connection with a 2023 sexual assault in Albemarle County.

Derek Rodriguez Contreras, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department.

The PD initiated its investigation on Nov. 21 after a report from the alleged victim.

Rodriguez Contreras is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

