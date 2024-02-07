Albemarle County: Man in custody after fleeing Virginia State Police traffic stop

A 39-year-old male driver is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop in Albemarle County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a state trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1200 block of 5th Street in Albemarle County. The driver of the Chevrolet, whose name has not been released, refused to stop and sped away.

A pursuit was initiated. The Silverado continued westbound onto Interstate 64. State troopers positioned their vehicles around the Chevrolet to contain it and force it to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene and then transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges are pending, as the investigation remains ongoing.