Albemarle County carjacking suspect arrested in Amherst County Sunday

A man pumping gas in Albemarle County had his car, wallet and cell phone stolen during a carjacking early Sunday morning.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, the victim was assaulted at 12:20 a.m. when he was approached by an individual who demanded his car.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene.

Approximately one hour later, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office located the victim’s vehicle disabled along U.S. Route 29. The driver of the vehicle was identified as the suspect from the earlier carjacking.

The suspect, Jareece C. Breeden, 19, of Charlotte, N.C. was taken into custody by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with:

Grand larceny (§18.2-95)

Carjacking (§18.2-58.1)

Robbery (§18.2-58)

Assault and battery (§18.2-57)

Breeden is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].