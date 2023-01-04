Albemarle County Board of Supervisors re-elects Donna Price to serve as chair

Donna Price was re-elected to serve as chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Price, who represents the Scottsville District on the board, was first elected chair last January.

“I appreciate the confidence of the board in electing me to serve again as chair. This board works to uphold our collective commitment to serve this community. I look forward to another year of exceptional service together,” Price said.

The board also elected Samuel Miller District Supervisor Jim Andrews to serve as vice chair.

The chair presides at meetings of the Board of Supervisors and represents the county at official functions and ceremonial events.

The vice chair performs the duties of the chair in her absence.