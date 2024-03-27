Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Aggravating factors’ considered in sentencing of Big Stone Gap man for meth, fleeing police
Public Safety, Virginia

‘Aggravating factors’ considered in sentencing of Big Stone Gap man for meth, fleeing police

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
meth ring
(© Darwin Brandis – stock.adobe.com)

A Big Stone Gap man, who fled from police during a traffic stop before ultimately being found with more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in his car, was sentenced last week to 107 months in federal prison.

Joshua Derrick Ellis Vanover, 35, pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on March 15, 2024.

According to court documents, on February 26, 2023, officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Vanover, but he failed to stop and a high-speed pursuit ensued. When his vehicle finally came to a stop, Vanover was arrested and a search of his person revealed a large bag of methamphetamine hidden inside his boxer shorts. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed two large bags of methamphetamine, digital scales, several empty baggies and syringes. Vanover admitted he fled from police because he knew he was wanted, had drugs on him and did not want to go back to jail. Vanover’s serious and significant criminal history, including prior drug-related convictions, were aggravating factors considered at his sentencing hearing.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Craig B. Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, made the announcement.

The ATF, the Big Stone Gap Police Department, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration all assisted throughout the course of the investigation.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA
2 Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky
3 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
4 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
5 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Latest News

police body camera closeup
Local, Politics, Public Safety

Are Augusta County leaders finally ready to move forward on police body cams?

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Economy, Politics, US & World

Spanberger-led legislation would protect Americans from risks of AI-generated fraud, crime

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. foreign adversaries are capitalizing on advancements in AI, including state-backed hackers from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Millers Head Fire
Climate, Virginia

Update: Wildfire containment improved in fires in Virginia, West Virginia

Crystal Graham

Strategic firing operations to bring uncontrolled wildfires within fire control lines were successful on Tuesday in Virginia.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoes 30 gun safety bills; defends Virginians right ‘to keep and bear arms’

Crystal Graham
handcuffs police arrest
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

Crystal Graham
checking lottery numbers
US & World

Check your numbers: $1.1B Mega Millions winning ticket purchased at liquor store

Crystal Graham
James Freas charlottesville
Local, Politics

Charlottesville promotes Freas to Deputy City Manager for Operations role

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status