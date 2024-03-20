Adventure, reflection, political insight: Sen. Kaine shares journey of ‘Walk, Ride, Paddle’ in Virginia

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine commemorated his 60th birthday and his 25th year in public office in 2019 by undertaking a three-part journey across the Virginia landscape as he hiked, cycled and canoed across the state.

His chronicle of the journey became an organic reflection of the extraordinary events across America during that time, including impeachment trials, a global pandemic, growing racial protests, the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and more.

An upcoming book, Walk, Ride, Paddle: A Life Outside, which will be published on April 9, 2024, reveals Kaine’s inner thoughts during the monumental times. His wise observations offer a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a seasoned politician and outdoor enthusiast who spent weekends and Senate recess weeks hiking the 559 miles of the Appalachian Trail that cross Virginia from Harpers Ferry to the Tennessee border.

Kaine also biked 321 miles along the crest of the Virginia Blue Ridge on the beautiful parkways built during the Great Depression to create jobs and give everyday people on the East Coast an accessible place to vacation. And he canoed all 348 miles of the James River from its headwaters in the Allegheny Mountains to its entrance into the Chesapeake Bay. Along the way, Kaine reflects in his book on the monumental events that shaped both his life and the world around him, sharing his deep love for the natural world and the importance of preserving it for future generations in a fascinating memoir that blends adventure, reflection and political insight.