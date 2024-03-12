Countries
Ad calls on Youngkin to 'do the right thing' to protect reproductive freedom
Politics, Virginia

Ad calls on Youngkin to 'do the right thing' to protect reproductive freedom

Crystal Graham
Published date:

A new ad is running statewide calling on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to sign the Right to Contraception Act.

The ad features Ann, a Virginia mom of twins, who shares her support for the legislation and the difference it can make in Virginians’ lives.

“As a parent, you worry about your child’s future. That’s why I was glad to see the Virginia legislature pass the Right to Contraception Act,” she said in the advertisement.

The Americans for Contraception ad then calls on Youngkin to demonstrate his commitment to Virginia’s health and freedom by signing the bill.

“Tell Governor Youngkin it’s time to break with his party and do the right thing.”

The ad stresses the urgent need for leadership to protect reproductive freedoms and aims to raise awareness of the issue and rally public support.

Both chambers of the General Assembly passed the bill which currently awaits the governor’s signature. The legislation would codify the right to contraception in Virginia including the right to use condoms, the pill and IUDs.

The ad is available online.

