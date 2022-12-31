ACC Basketball Primer: Where things stand as we get ready to flip the calendar to 2023

With four more conference games on the schedule Saturday afternoon, ACC men’s basketball fans will be able to ring in the new year with some quality competition leading up to their respective holiday festivities.

While there are no real “marquee” matchups on the docket necessarily, just about every interconference meeting this season could come down to the wire. Just take Pittsburgh’s 76-74 Friday upset of what was a surging North Carolina squad.

If you love ACC hoops, just knowing that for the next two-plus months, you’ll be able to come in from the cold, kick back and catch the must-see action all the way up until tournament time in March is a comforting feeling. For ACC fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Here’s a closer look at how each team has been performing as we prepare to bid farewell to 2022.

No. 14 Miami Hurricanes

Current record: 13-1 (4-0 ACC)

KenPom rating: 36th (10th AdjO; 100th AdjD)

NET ranking: 32nd (3-1 vs. Quad 1 opponents)

Latest Bracketology projection: 7-seed

Recap: The Hurricanes remain atop the conference standings after holding off a late rally last week against Virginia and then winning on the road at Notre Dame Friday. Junior guard Isaiah Wong put up a game-high 24 points in the win over UVA, which bumped Miami up eight spots in the AP poll. As a result, Wong was named Co-ACC Player of the Week for the second time in December. Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack had the hot hand Friday against the Irish, finishing with five triples and a game-high 21 points. Miami’s final nonconference game against Vermont, originally scheduled for this past Wednesday night, was canceled due to “weather-related travel issues.” Head coach Jim Larrañaga, who was just recently nominated for the first time for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has his team moving in the right direction as the calendar flips to 2023.

Clemson Tigers

Current record: 11-3 (3-0)

KenPom rating: 58th (40th; 82nd)

NET ranking: 75th (0-0 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: The Tigers picked up a second ACC victory at Georgia Tech last Wednesday in convincing fashion, 79-66. Clemson then closed out the month of December with another win and a 5-1 record in the 163rd career meeting against NC State on Friday. Hunter Tyson produced 26 of his career-high 31 points after halftime in the victory, to go along with another career high of 15 rebounds. The Tigers, off to their best start in five years, have now won seven of their last eight games overall and are a perfect 8-0 at Littlejohn Coliseum so far this season, and they’ve now taken seven of the last 11 against NC State, including each of the last four. Now it’s time to see how the Tigers fare against the rest of the conference.

Pitt Panthers

Current record: 10-4 (3-0)

KenPom rating: 68th (51st; 92nd)

NET ranking: 72nd (3-1 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: Jeff Capel’s Panthers held on for an 84-82 win at Syracuse last week, then pulled off the upset against UNC on Friday, as they continue to erase their cellar-dweller reputation of recent seasons past. Senior guard Jamarius Burton poured in 31 points as the Panthers erased a nine-point deficit midway through the second half against the Tar Heels. Pitt is one of the hottest teams in the conference, having won nine of its last 10 games after a 1-3 start. With Burton and Ole Miss transfer forward Blake Hinson (team-high 17.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg) leading the way, the Panthers are hoping to remain a contender rather than a pretender. Hinson shared Co-ACC Player of the Week honors with Miami’s Isaiah Wong after putting up 25 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, a pair of blocks and a game-securing steal in the closing seconds against Syracuse.

Florida State Seminoles

Current record: 4-10 (2-1)

KenPom rating: 150th (142nd; 170th)

NET ranking: 241st (0-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: The Seminoles have won three of their last four contests, including a thrilling 73-72 home win against Notre Dame last week, after a disastrous month of November. Leonard Hamilton’s club could make a huge statement on Saturday afternoon and carry some extra momentum into the new year, as the Seminoles venture into Cameron Indoor to battle No. 17 Duke. They should also be adding freshman five-star 7-footer Baba Miller to the roster soon, as he’s nearly completed serving his 16-game suspension for unknowingly accepting travel benefits prior to his college eligibility.

No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers

Current record: 9-2 (1-1)

KenPom rating: 12th (19th; 18th)

NET ranking: 19th (2-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 4-seed

Recap: The Cavaliers bounced back from their lone two losses of the season Wednesday, taking care of visiting Albany by 20 points in the nonconference finale — and they did it without Reece Beekman. The junior guard has still not fully recovered from a hamstring strain he suffered a few weeks back, but played through the pain against Houston and Miami. The decision was made to rest him up and the Hoos are hopeful to have him available Saturday afternoon at Georgia Tech. Senior guard Armaan Franklin led the team with 20 points against the Great Danes to break his cold shooting spell, and Jayden Gardner added 16 as he continues to heat up. Tony Bennett will tie Terry Holland for most coaching victories at UVA (326) with his next victory.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Current record: 11-2 (1-1)

KenPom rating: 31st (24th; 62nd)

NET ranking: 28th (2-1 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 7-seed

Recap: The Hokies fell out of the top 25 last week, as Boston College put an end to their six-game winning streak with a 70-65 win in overtime in Chestnut Hill. Tech faces another tough road challenge this weekend at Wake Forest, as the Hokies are a slim 1.5-point favorite to knock off the Demon Deacons on Saturday in Winston-Salem. Sophomore guard Sean Pedulla has scored in double figures in every game this season, as he leads the team with 17.3 points per outing.

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Current record: 10-3 (1-1)

KenPom rating: 17th (23rd; 32nd)

NET ranking: 17th (2-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 4-seed

Recap: Duke had its four-game win streak snapped last week in Winston-Salem, as Wake Forest handed the Blue Devils their first conference loss of the season. Duke will try to get back on track Saturday against Florida State. First-year coach Jon Scheyer’s Devils are a 17.5-point favorite to make it 11 of the last 13 in the series against the Seminoles. Duke is 23-2 all-time at Cameron Indoor Stadium against FSU, but the Seminoles earned a split with the Devils last season.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current record: 9-4 (1-1)

KenPom rating: 83rd (63rd; 105th)

NET ranking: 84th (2-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: As mentioned above, the Demon Deacons pulled off the upset of then-No. 14 Duke a week ago to build some buzz. Wake has another opportunity for a quality win heading into 2023 to try and boost its tournament hopes against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Wake hasn’t beaten the Hokies at home since January of 2015. Florida grad-transfer guard Tyree Appleby has led the Deacs with averages of 18.0 points (third in the conference), 5.3 assists (second) and 1.5 steals (seventh) per game. Sophomore Cameron Hildreth (12.3 ppg, team-best 6.5 rpg) has scored in double figures in nine-straight contests to complement Appleby’s solid numbers, as Wake hopes to keep improving.

Syracuse Orange

Current record: 8-5 (1-1)

KenPom rating: 86th (64th; 111th)

NET ranking: 148th (0-1 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: Syracuse was a perfect 5-0 in December until Pitt came into the Dome last Tuesday and hung on for a two-point win. The Orange host Boston College on Saturday afternoon, as they look to end the year on a positive note. Freshman guard Judah Mintz has been sensational, leading Syracuse in scoring (15.6 ppg), assists (4.0 apg) and steals (2.3 spg, which is tops in the entire ACC). With four games against currently ranked opponents on tap in January, if Jim Boeheim’s team has what it takes to make a run and place themselves in the bubble conversation, Mintz will play an important role.

Boston College Eagles

Current record: 7-6 (1-1)

KenPom rating: 160th (269th; 83rd)

NET ranking: 213th (1-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: BC pulled off the overtime upset of the Hokies last week — its first win over a ranked opponent in two years — after hitting a rough patch at the beginning of the month, with three-consecutive losses to start. The Eagles travel to face Syracuse Saturday in a classic Big East brawl. The Orange come in as a 10-point favorite, but the Eagles proved against the Hokies that they’re capable of an upset. The question is, can second-year coach Earl Grant’s team pull it off again in a hostile environment?

No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels

Current record: 9-5 (1-2)

KenPom rating: 22nd (12th; 63rd)

NET ranking: 29th (1-5 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 4-seed

Recap: The Tar Heels were on a roll, having made their way back into the national rankings after falling all the way out from the top spot. UNC had won four in a row after suffering through a tough four-game skid a few weeks back, but couldn’t make it five-straight Friday at Pitt. Senior forward Armando Bacot, who’s on track to win a second-straight ACC Player of the Year award, did all he could in the loss to the red-hot Panthers, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds for his league-leading eighth double-double of the season. Heading into Saturday, Bacot leads the ACC in both scoring (18.5 ppg) and rebounding (11.2 rpg), as he and the Heels are still in good shape for another postseason appearance.

NC State Wolfpack

Current record: 11-4 (1-3)

KenPom rating: 59th (42nd; 75th)

NET ranking: 66th (0-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: First Four Out

Recap: The Wolfpack had won four of their last five games, including a 12-point win against struggling Louisville, but were tripped up in their Friday-evening showdown with Clemson. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith scored a team-high 21 points in the loss to the Tigers, but didn’t have his best shooting night (5-for-21, 3-for-13 from downtown). State faces a tough upcoming five-game stretch that includes four teams that have been ranked this season — Duke, Virginia Tech, Miami and North Carolina.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current record: 7-5 (0-2)

KenPom rating: 118th (151st; 109th)

NET ranking: 134th (0-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: Two of Tech’s last three games have resulted in conference losses, as the Jackets aim to turn things around on Saturday against Virginia. After a 3-0 start, Josh Pastner’s team has dropped five of its last nine, but has two chances to knock off a top-15 opponent in Atlanta over the next few days, with Miami coming to town on Wednesday. A trio of sophomores — Miles Kelly (13.6 ppg), Jalon Moore (10.1 ppg) and Deebo Coleman (9.7 ppg) — have been bright spots for the future of the Jackets’ program.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current record: 8-6 (0-3)

KenPom rating: 111th (54th; 208th)

NET ranking: 172nd (0-1 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: After dropping four of their first five games to start the month of December, the Fighting Irish got back in the win column on Tuesday against Jacksonville in their nonconference finale. First-place Miami ended a four-game losing skid against Notre Dame on Friday, however, as Coach Mike Brey’s seat keeps getting warmer in South Bend. The schedule lightens up a little in the month of January for the Irish, but time is running out on a miraculous turnaround, which at this point might be the only way Brey keeps his job.

Louisville Cardinals

Current record: 2-11 (0-3)

KenPom rating: 257th (310th; 189th)

NET ranking: 345th (0-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Recap: Following a dreadful 0-9 start, the Cardinals finally picked up a pair of wins for first-year coach Kenny Payne. Since then, however, Louisville has lost two in a row (including a 75-67 home defeat to Lipscomb), and things don’t get any easier this weekend when the Cards face Kentucky to conclude their nonconference schedule. The 19th-ranked Wildcats are obviously a heavy favorite in the Bluegrass State showdown (23.5 points), but an upset win over their bitter rival, although unlikely, would be just what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals to spark some excitement heading into the meat of ACC competition.

This Week’s Results & Schedule

Tuesday

Notre Dame 59, Jacksonville 43

Wednesday

Virginia 66, Albany 46

Vermont at Miami, canceled

Friday

Pitt 76, North Carolina 74

Miami 76, Notre Dame 65

Clemson 78, NC State 64

Saturday

Virginia at Georgia Tech, Noon (ACCN)

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon (ACCNX)

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon (CBS)

Florida State at Duke, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m. (ACCN)

ACC Top 5: Individual Leaders

Points Per Game

Armando Bacot (UNC) — 18.5 Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 18.1 Tyree Appleby (WF) — 18.0 Caleb Love (UNC) — 17.5 Sean Pedulla (VT) — 17.3

Rebounds Per Game

Armando Bacot (UNC) — 11.2 Jesse Edwards (SU) — 11.2 Hunter Tyson (CU) — 9.7 Norchad Omier (UM) — 9.6 Kyle Filipowski (DU) — 8.9

Assists Per Game

Kihei Clark (UVA) — 5.5 Tyree Appleby (WF) — 5.3 Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 5.3 Reece Beekman (UVA) — 5.1 Nelly Cummings (UP) — 4.9

Blocked Shots Per Game

Jesse Edwards (SU) — 3.2 Dereck Lively II (DU) — 2.0 Ja’von Franklin (GT) — 2.0 Grant Basile (VT) — 1.8 Naheem McLeod (FSU) — 1.8

Steals Per Game

Judah Mintz (SU) — 2.3 Jack Clark (NCST) — 1.9 Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 1.8 Justyn Mutts (VT) — 1.8 Isaiah Wong (UM) — 1.7

Team Leaders

Scoring Offense

North Carolina — 80.9 NC State — 79.5 Miami — 77.9 Clemson — 76.0 Pitt — 75.8

Scoring Defense

Virginia — 58.6 Duke — 60.4 Virginia Tech — 62.9 Clemson — 66.3 Boston College — 66.9

Rebounds Per Game

North Carolina — 40.2 Pitt — 39.9 Duke — 39.9 NC State — 38.1 Syracuse — 37.0

Assists Per Game

Clemson — 15.9 Virginia — 15.4 Miami — 15.1 Pitt — 15.1 NC State — 14.8

Blocked Shots Per Game

Syracuse — 5.8 Georgia Tech — 5.1 Virginia — 5.0 NC State — 4.3 Duke — 4.3

Steals Per Game