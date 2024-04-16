Countries
‘A Bridge to life’ explores ministry working to change lives of men battling addiction

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Charlottesville-based Director Chris Farina’s new documentary A Bridge to Life will premiere at the Tom Tom Festival on April 18.

Farina, diagnosed with ALS in 2022, is known for his impactful documentary films that spotlight everyday heroes and inspire his community. His previous works include Seats at the Table and World Peace and Other 4th Grade Achievements.

A Bridge to Life is a portrait of Bridge Ministry, an organization that works to change the lives of men dealing with life-threatening addiction issues. The men receive intensive job training skills along with mentoring to give them a chance to return to society as successful community members.

The film shares the inspiring story of William Washington, the founder and executive director of the ministry. Washington suffered serious trauma as a child and wound up homeless as a teenager on the streets of Charlottesville – using and selling drugs. He has dedicated his life to helping others who face the same troubled path.

The screening will take place at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theater and will be followed by a Q&A.

It is a fundraiser for Bridge Ministry and tickets are available starting at $15 on the Paramount Theater website.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

