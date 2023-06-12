Republican AGs wage partisan political fight against ‘federal overreach’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is leading a coalition of 26 states fighting against federal overreach.

The Office of Management and Budget’s proposed rule change to increase state regulation is at issue. The OMB suggests a rewrite of Circular A-4, which tells federal agencies how to do their cost benefit analysis.

“Once again, the Biden Administration is trying to pull a fast one on the American people. By rewriting technical rules that have been in existence for decades and are bipartisan in nature, the federal government is trying to justify new, burdensome regulations and expand their power. They were banking on no one noticing. As Attorney General, I will not stand by idly as the federal government tries to take advantage of Virginians,” Miyares said.

The attorneys general are “concerned that the Administration is attempting to manipulate the regulatory process by, among other things, adjusting the discount rate and adjusting the time horizon of regulatory analysis so that the putative benefits of regulation always outweigh the costs.”

In a letter, Miyares is joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The proposal would rewrite technical baseline rules to make it easier for the federal government to overstep and regulate the states.