Rockingham County teen arrested for throwing firework into crowd, seriously injuring one
Rockingham County teen arrested for throwing firework into crowd, seriously injuring one

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Grayson Smith felony
Grayson Smith, 18

An 18-year-old Rockingham County man has been arrested for throwing a mortar-style firework into a crowd in September, seriously injuring an individual.

Grayson Smith, 18, was arrested on Friday after turning himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Smith is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire, both felonies.

He is currently being held without bond, and no trial date has been set at this time.

The incident happened at approximately midnight on Sept. 23 in the 500 block of South Main Street. Security camera footage from the area showed a man throw a large illegal firework toward a gathering of people.

The victim was seen at Sentara RMH and then transported to the VCU Trauma Center in Richmond.

Working with several cooperating law enforcement agencies, the HFD Fire Marshal’s Office was able to build a case around eyewitness statements and forensic data, leading to the identification of the suspect and his eventual arrest.

“This was an unnecessary and avoidable incident that resulted in permanent injuries to the victim,” Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “I am extremely proud of our investigative team whose commitment to solving this case has made our community safer by taking a dangerous individual off our streets. HFD continues to extend its hope that the victim in this case will recover.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 432-7703. Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.

