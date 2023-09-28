Countries
Close
Harrisonburg: Officials seek man who threw illegal firework into crowd at social gathering
Local, Police

Harrisonburg: Officials seek man who threw illegal firework into crowd at social gathering

Chris Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg rockingham county va
(© OJUP – shutterstock.com)

Harrisonburg authorities are searching for the man who was seen on security camera footage throwing an illegal firework toward a crowd at a social gathering last week, seriously injuring a bystander.

The incident happened at approximately midnight on Saturday night, Sept. 23, in the 500 block of South Main Street. Security camera footage from the area shows a slender-built man wearing a light-colored top, dark pants and a hat throw the large, illegal firework toward a gathering, which exploded and seriously injured one of the individuals standing in the area.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been identified.

The victim was seen at Sentara RMH and then transported to the VCU Trauma Center in Richmond. HFD will not be releasing any further information about the victim or his condition.

The HFD Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and is requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

“This was a serious incident, and the person responsible for it needs to be identified and held accountable,” HFD Assistant Fire Marshal Keith Link said. “Anyone with information that can help us bring this investigation to a conclusion is strongly encouraged to do what is right and contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-432-7703. Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

