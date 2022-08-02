New public works director for Lexington is native of NYC, considers Virginia home
The City of Lexington has hired a new public works director. City manager Jim Halasz announced the hiring of Patrick Madigan – who will start work in September.
Madigan replaces Jeff Martone who left the role in April.
Madigan comes to Lexington after a career as a civil/structural engineer in federal civilian service spanning more than 30 years. Madigan previously served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army Reserve. He has received many special awards throughout his civilian and military careers including meritorious civilian service medals, navy special act awards as well as various unit citations and ribbons from his time serving in the Army Reserve.
“The position of public works director is a critical role to the city, and we are fortunate to have found someone with Patrick’s credentials and experience,” said Halasz.
Madigan is a native of New York City but considers Virginia home.
He graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Madigan has also completed post-graduate work with Old Dominion University, focusing on civil and environmental engineering with an emphasis on environmental remediation and treatment processes.
“Having lived in Lexington during my time as student at VMI, I feel honored and also humbled to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Lexington and to be part of a fantastic team dedicated to the city,” said Madigan.