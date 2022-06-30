New laws to make licensing process smoother for commercial drivers
Three new laws should make the licensing process smoother for those with a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, including school bus drivers.
The 2022 General Assembly passed laws to expand CDL testing providers, remove the wait time and fee for retesting, and extend the validity of the CDL skills test certification.
“Our enhanced processes will allow even more customers to quickly and safely advance through the licensing process whether it be in our office or through one of our trusted testing partners,” said acting DMV commissioner Linda Ford. “This is particularly important for applicants in the high-demand commercial driving field and we are pleased to be able to expand service options.”
Here is a breakdown of the laws and changes:
- DMV currently certifies government third parties to enable these organizations to conduct the CDL skills tests for the applicants they employ or train on site, saving them a trip to DMV. Under the new law, these certified third-party testers will also be able to test people enrolled in a CDL training course offered by a community college or those employed or trained by another government entity, such as a local school system. This change offers more options for CDL testing, particularly for high-demand school bus driver positions.
- Applicants 18 years of age and older who need to retake the driver’s license or CDL knowledge exam no longer need to wait 15 days to retest. The $2 reexamination fee has also been removed as part of this new law. This will allow customers to retake their knowledge exam sooner, without penalty.
- The validity of a CDL road skills test certification has been extended from 60 days to six months, which allows customers more time to visit DMV to get their CDL after completing both their knowledge and skills tests.