New Dominion Bookshop to National Geographic author Susan Tyler Hitchcock

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book talk and signing with author Susan Tyler Hitchcock on Friday, April 29, from 7-8 p.m.

Hitchcock will be speaking about her new book, Into the Forest: The Secret Language of Trees, which will be released from National Geographic this spring. This event will be free to attend and open to the public.

The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

About the book

For millennia, trees have offered renewal and inspiration. They have provided for humanity on every level, from spiritual sanctuary to the raw material for our homes, books, and food. In this beautiful and revealing book, National Geographic combines legendary photography with cutting-edge science to illuminate exactly how trees influence the life of planet Earth—from our personal lives to the weather cycle.

Beautifully illustrated essays tell the stories of the world’s most remarkable trees, from Tane Mahura in New Zealand, the ancient Maori “lord of the forest,” to Pando, a single aspen spreading over one hundred acres: Earth’s largest living thing. You’ll also discover how an astronaut carried tree seeds to the moon and back, the reason “microdosing” on tree gas is a sure way to boost your immune system, and why playing in the dirt boosts serotonin, the happiness hormone.

For nature and science enthusiasts, as well as photography lovers, Into the Forest is a beautiful and edifying gift to give or cherish.

About the author

Hitchcock, author of fourteen books and editor of many more, has lived in Charlottesville and Albemarle County for nearly forty years. Long the author of “Letters from Home,” the last-page essay in Albemarle magazine, she has also contributed to many University of Virginia publications over the years as well, including The University of Virginia: A Pictorial History (1999). In Into the Forest, she returns to her love of the natural world, which she often expressed in her early books, including her first, Gather Ye Wild Things: A Forager’s Year. She lives on Fan Mountain in Covesville and breathes in the forest air every day.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

