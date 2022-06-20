New Dominion Bookshop to host John Lane on July 16

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with author John Lane on Saturday, July 16, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lane will be reading from his new book, Still Upright and Headed Downstream: Collected River Writing, which was released from Mercer University Press this past spring.

Still Upright and Headed Downstream is a 35–year stream of poetry and prose about rivers and river people. This collection encompasses all Lane’s river writing outside his two book-length narratives, Chattooga: Descending into the Deliverance River and My Paddle to the Sea: Eleven Days in the River of the Carolinas.

A conversation with author Thomas Pierce will follow.

Pierce is the author of a novel, The Afterlives, and a short story collection, Hall of Small Mammals, for which he was honored with the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award. His stories have appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Zoetrope, The Oxford American, and VQR and have been anthologized in The Best American Non-Required Reading and O. Henry Prize Stories.

This in-person event will be cosponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Co. and will be free to attend and open to the public.

The bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

