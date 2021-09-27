New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate Halloween with Edgar Allan Poe event

New Dominion Bookshop will be celebrating the Halloween weekend by hosting an in-person book talk with Edgar Allan Poe expert Catherine Baab-Muguira on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7-8 p.m.

Baab-Muguira will be speaking about her new book, Poe for Your Problems: Uncommon Advice from History’s Least Likely Self-Help Guru, which was released from Running Press in early September.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Poe is more popular than ever, ranking among the most influential writers of all time and counting millions of fans worldwide. Still, of all the writers anywhere, Poe would seem to be the least likely you’d ever turn to for advice. After all, his own life was a dumpster fire: he married his cousin, got fired from one job after another, and constantly feuded with friends and rivals.

But that’s precisely the point. Where Poe failed, he also persevered. Drawing deeply on Poe’s works, the darkly inspiring Poe for Your Problems: Uncommon Advice from History’s Least Likely Self-Help Guru will teach you to overcome life’s biggest challenges to succeed at work, love, and art—despite the odds and no matter your flaws.

Baab-Muguira is a writer and journalist who has contributed to, among others, Slate, Quartz, CNBC, and NBC News. A frequent podcast and radio guest, with appearances on NPR and Lifehacker’s Upgrade, she lives in Richmond with her husband and baby son.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.