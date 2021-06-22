Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccinations

Five pharmacy partners will expand their hours on certain days through July 4 to provide COVID-19 vaccination as part of the National Vaccine Month of Action, a collaborative effort led by the White House that includes businesses, national organizations and community-based partners working together to promote vaccination.

“Pharmacies have been critical to helping us vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Stephanie Wheawhill, Director of the Division of Pharmacy Services with the Virginia Department of Health. “They are Virginia’s trusted messengers who assist people in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Currently, at least 70 percent of adults in Virginia have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The extended pharmacy hours will provide approximately 2,235 additional hours of vaccination availability, especially on Friday evenings, for those who may have difficulty getting vaccinated during normal pharmacy hours.

Over 147 pharmacy locations across the state will extend their hours on certain days through July 4. Participating pharmacy partners include Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and independent pharmacies.

Anyone age 12 or older can find vaccination clinics near them by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Pharmacies are included through the link to Vaccines.gov.