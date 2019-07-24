Nats blow out Rockies in series opener, 11-1

Trea Turner hit for the cycle, including a first-inning leadoff homer, and Stephen Strasburg gave 0thWashington six shutout innings in what turned out to be an 11-1 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Strasburg (13-4, 3.37 ERA) gave up three hits and walked two, striking out eight, in winning his 10th game in 11 decisions dating back to May 18.

Turner went 4-for-5 on the night, completing his second career cycle with a double in the eight-run Nats seventh.

Matt Adams also had two hits and two RBI for Washington, which gained a game on Atlanta, after a 5-3 Braves loss to Kansas City, that leaves the Nationals five and a half games back in the NL East.

Washington and Colorado will play a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google