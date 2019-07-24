Nats blow out Rockies in series opener, 11-1
Trea Turner hit for the cycle, including a first-inning leadoff homer, and Stephen Strasburg gave 0thWashington six shutout innings in what turned out to be an 11-1 win over Colorado on Tuesday.
Strasburg (13-4, 3.37 ERA) gave up three hits and walked two, striking out eight, in winning his 10th game in 11 decisions dating back to May 18.
Turner went 4-for-5 on the night, completing his second career cycle with a double in the eight-run Nats seventh.
Matt Adams also had two hits and two RBI for Washington, which gained a game on Atlanta, after a 5-3 Braves loss to Kansas City, that leaves the Nationals five and a half games back in the NL East.
Washington and Colorado will play a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.
Story by Chris Graham
