National Organization for Women endorses Mark Herring for AG

The National Organization for Women Virginia chapter announced its endorsement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring in his re-election bid on Friday.

“The Virginia National Organization for Women is proud to endorse Mark Herring for re-election as Virginia’s Attorney General,” VA NOW PAC Coordinator Pat Reuss said. “Our support is based not only on his past record defending girls and women in the courts and ensuring their access to reproductive health care and Constitutional equality, but also his promised agenda for the next four years that includes priorities that support Virginia’s women, children, and all hard-working families.”

“To have the support of such an incredible organization is humbling, and a reflection of all the incredible victories we’ve achieved for women in the commonwealth,” Herring said. “With an ambitious Biden-Harris administration in the White House, and a Democratic majority in the General Assembly, there is absolutely no limit to what we will be able to achieve for women’s equity in the next four years.”

