National award for Staunton-Augusta YMCA Youth Volunteer Corps

Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, 8:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA Youth Volunteer Corps chapter was recognized as the comeback program of the year at the 2019 National Youth Volunteer Corps YVC Summit in Kansas City.

Youth Volunteer Corps began in 1987 as a summer service program for Kansas City youth. Today, YVC is a network of affiliated organizations across the U.S. and Canada running that same program by engaging youths 11-18 in team-based, structured, diverse, flexible service-learning opportunities.

After efforting toward a breakout year for its first four years in existence, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA’s YVC program picked up momentum during the 2018-2019 school year.

The national YVC staff recognized the local YVC after going from 35 service hours recorded in 2018 to 451 hours in 2019.

“I was genuinely surprised – and pleased – to hear that our YVC won the “Comeback” award,” said Kristie Shuey, the YVC volunteer administrator. “I see the numbers each time I’m working in our database, but I’ve never asked how we compare with other YVC’s across the country. Chris has grown our program exponentially by nurturing relationships he has with the non-profit and business leaders in our community. He has also earned the respect of a large, diverse group of youth who look forward to serving with him on a variety of volunteer opportunities. It’s exciting to think not only about the impact these kids have had on the community in which they live, but the valuable impact the service has had on them.”

With over 100 kids participating, the YVC saw a 750 percent increase in 2019 and as well as an 1,187 percent percent increase in the number of combined community service hours completed.

YVC program coordinator Chris Lassiter has a simple solution.

“No way this happens without Kristie Shuey handling all of the administrative duties,” Lassiter said. “But ultimately, this is about 102 different kids in this community volunteering a combined 451 hours of community service, because they believe they can make our community better.”

Comments