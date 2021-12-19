Myrtle Beach Bowl Preview: ODU vs. Tulsa

Published Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 12:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ODU takes on Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

ODU has won five-straight and defeated Charlotte 56-34 in the regular season finale to reach bowl eligibility, while Tulsa has won three-straight to get to six wins, including a 34-31 win at SMU in the final regular season game.

ODU Notes

For the second time in school history and first time since 2016, Old Dominion is in a bowl game, as ODU will play Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

For the second time in school history and first time since 2016, Old Dominion is in a bowl game, as ODU will play Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Old Dominion defeated Charlotte on November 27, 56-34, to become bowl eligible. Joe Joe Headenand Jordan Youngregistered interceptions on Charlotte’s first two possessions and Ali Jennings caught nine passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way.

ODU was 1-6 when it reached the bye week. The Monarchs have won five-straight since then by an average score of 36-22.

ODU and North Texas both started this season 1-6. They join the 2016 Miami (Ohio) team that started 0-6, as the only teams since 1936 (AP Poll era) to win six games after starting a season 1-6 or worse.

ODU head coach Ricky Rahnewill participate in his first game as head coach, but his 11th straight as a coach. Rahne’s streak started in 2010 at Kansas State. He is 6-4 in those games.

Joe Joe Headen, Isaac Weaverand Jordan Young were on the ODU team that went to the 2016 Bahamas Bowl, but all three redshirted. The trio is in their sixth year with the program.

Related



