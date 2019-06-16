Motorcycle fatality near Milepost 355 along Blue Ridge Parkway

A South Carolina man is dead after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near the entrance to Mt. Mitchell State Park at Milepost 355 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

When rangers and local rescue crews arrived on scene at the 12:15 p.m. Saturday accident, CPR was already in progress. Those efforts were unsuccessful and the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Bryant Chandler, 60, of Columbia, S.C.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Chandler was traveling southbound with a group of other riders who were going to Mt. Mitchell State Park for lunch. The motorcycle in front of Chandler slowed to make the right turn when Chandler ran into the rear of the bike.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.

