MLS Betting Guide: How to catch action live at home

Major League Soccer is returning. Whether you will be tuning in from Canada or the U.S, you can catch every action live from the comfort of your home. But before we get into that, let’s quickly take a look at which teams will be participating. Tip: You could update your bet slip using MyPromoCode on your favorite sportsbook.

MLS Is Back Group Draft

For a punter looking to place a bet on MLS or tournaments, you should, first, know about participating teams. MLS is back groups cut across groups A, B, C, D, E, F. Let’s quickly go through each group to give you a betting head start. This could also present you with the opportunity to use promocodekings.us.

Group A features teams such as Orlando City, Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, and Philadelphia Union. Nashville SC moved from the group on July 9. In Group B of MLS is back, are teams such as Seattle Sounders FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes, and Chicago Fire SC. It is, however, noteworthy that Chicago Fire SC withdrew from group A on July 9. Earlier on July 6, FC Dallas withdrew from Group B. Group B is in the Western Conference while group A teams are drawn from the Eastern Conference.

Group C, which is drawn from the Eastern Conference, features Toronto FC, D.C United, Montreal Impact and New England Revolution. In Group D, we have teams such as Real Salt Lake, Montreal Impact, Sporting Kansas City, and Minnesota United FC. All the teams in Group D are drawn from the Western Conference. Group E teams gearing up for the MLS is Back season features are drawn from the Eastern Conference, and they include FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United FC, Columbus Crew SC, and New York Red Bulls. Finally, Group F teams drawn from the western conference include LAFC, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers.

With the groups ready, it is noteworthy that after Dallas and Nashville withdrew their participation, we have 24 teams remaining in the competition. Playoffs featured the top two teams drawn from each group facing the best number 3 season finishes. Like the regular season, MLS is back is following the same ranking format. It means each of the team will participate in three matches and the results would contribute to 2020 table standings. Knockout points will add to the totals of the regular season. MLS is Back winner will qualify for a place in CONCACAF slated for 2021. You can also read about changes to the college football season set to take place in Hard Rock Stadium in January 2020.

Where to Catch MLS is Back Season Live

The TV schedule for MLS is back season is out. Broadcast times in Eastern Time and depends on your location in the U.S and Canada. The main broadcaster for MLS is back is ESPN. You can also catch the action live ESPN 2, FS1, ESPN Deportes, and TUDN. If you are a punter looking to take advantage of the latest MLS is back odds, the ESPN app brings live action to your fingertips. Fox Sports app and TUDN will also broadcast the tournament. If you are in the U.S, you do not need any form of subscription, whether for cable TV or mobile app to catch the live-action.

