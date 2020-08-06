College Football Playoff announces schedule changes for 2020-2021 season

The College Football Playoff selection committee will release its final rankings of the 2020-2021 season on Sunday, Dec. 20, executive director Bill Hancock announced today.

The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The final rankings were originally scheduled to be released Sunday, Dec. 6. The CFP Management Committee made the change as a result of several conferences having moved their championship games to Dec. 12, 18 or 19.

The committee’s final meeting of the season will be Dec. 18-19-20 in Grapevine, Texas.

The CFP will announce the full schedule of this fall’s selection committee meetings at a later date.

“With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season,” Hancock said. “The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information.”

The Management Committee also shortened the postseason travel time for teams. The two teams participating in the CFP National Championship will arrive in Miami on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, instead of the usual Friday evening arrival.

With this change, media day, typically held on Saturday morning in the host city, will not take place this year. Details on virtual media availabilities will be announced at a later date.

The Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl will follow a similar three-day schedule.

“In this unprecedented time, the Management Committee believes it is in the best interest for the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staffs to complete their game-week preparation on campus, under the familiar protocols they will have used all season,” said Hancock. “This is an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic, but it is the right thing to do.”

For additional information on the selection committee and its weekly rankings, and to view the selection committee protocol in its entirety, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

