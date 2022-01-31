Mercedes-Benz trucks are a top choice for businesses

With a reputation for supreme power, economy, and reliability, Mercedes-Benz trucks are a top choice for businessmen and private owners alike. Their cab-over-engine model line-up was first unveiled in 1927 at the International Motor Show for Trucks in Cologne. The company pioneered innovative technologies that made them the best choice for the truck market, including automated driving and the first pneumatic tires. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter commercial vehicles are still the most popular trucks in their segment.

New generation of trucks

The next generation of Mercedes-Benz trucks was the Actros heavy-duty truck, which introduced a new generation of environmentally friendly trucks. The Actros heavy-duty truck introduced several technological innovations and an extensive range of innovative features that helped lead the way to a safer road environment.

As the company’s brand expanded its truck line in the United States, it began offering full-size and mid-size trucks. By the 1930s, the company produced a total of 164 trucks in the US, and the first model, the L2, had a 750-kg payload. By 1927, the company had expanded its range of trucks and now sold a full-size truck. They continued to improve the truck’s payload with improved engines and increased horsepower.

Advanced truck technology

As the world became more urbanized, the development of truck technology continued to advance. In 1926, Mercedes-Benz introduced the world’s first six-cylinder diesel engine on a commercial vehicle. In 1928, Mercedes-Benz also offered a line of six-cylinder petrol engines that developed 50HP, 70HP, and 100HP. In 1928, the company discontinued the four-cylinder engine, making it possible to produce semi-forward-control trucks.

Direct-injection engines

The advent of direct-injection engines in commercial trucks led to the development of direct-injection engines. In the mid-1960s, the age of conventional-cab trucks was over. Due to strict length and weight regulations, modern cab-over-engine trucks with direct-injection engines were developed. The L3500 became the first model with a cab-over-engine configuration. The L3500 model was a global export success, paving the way for a wide range of models throughout the company.

Fuel-efficient

The history of Mercedes-Benz trucks is a long and fascinating one. The company is the first truck manufacturer to introduce a digital service booklet to help customers manage their fleet. The brand also offers a range of digital services. Its latest trucks will feature a new green livery and be integrated with FleetBoard, which is an online management platform that helps companies manage their operations efficiently. While the company has always made its vehicles more efficient and fuel-efficient, they are still very effective when it comes to transport.

The company’s advanced technology enables companies to use their fleet of trucks to improve their efficiency. The company’s flagship truck, the S-Class, has a 1.6-ton weight capacity. Its smaller counterpart, the C-Class, weighs a ton and has an 8-inch wheelbase. The C-Class is available in three body styles. The C-Class is the most versatile, while the C-Class is the most expensive.

In addition to traditional diesel engines, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is also committed to developing alternative drive concepts that will allow drivers to travel longer distances with less fuel. The battery-electric eActros LongHaul is scheduled for production in 2024 and is designed to cover regular journeys on predictable routes. The truck’s high efficiency makes it a cost-effective and energy-efficient choice. The company also aims to develop a hydrogen-powered version of its famous Benz 5CN truck by 2025.

Story by Cyndy Lane