Men’s soccer: UNCG defeats VMI, 4-0

UNCG broke open a close game in the second half to defeat VMI 4-0 Tuesday in a Southern Conference game.

Manny Apau scored the game’s opening goal 13:24 into play, knocking in a loose ball in the box. The Keydets kept UNCG off the scoreboard the rest of the half and for the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Jacob Planell delivered a tally at 54:57, and Micah Albert and Tyson Hichman also added insurance goals.

VMI freshman goalie Broden Schull made 13 saves, including a few tough stops to keep his team close.

The Spartans (5-7-2/1-1-2 SoCon) outshot VMI 32-3 and held an 11-4 edge in corner kicks.

VMI (1-12/0-4) will play its last non-conference game of the season this Saturday at UNC-Asheville at 6 p.m.

