McEachin announces $10M in HHS Grants for Virginia Department of Health

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced this week that the Virginia Department of Health will receive two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services.

A grant for $3,127,953 will support preventive health services, and one for $7,712,569 will help bolster childhood immunizations in Virginia.

“Preventive health services are essential to achieving better health outcomes. Unfortunately, too many Virginians cannot afford these crucial services and are forced to delay doctor visits for too long. These funds will help ensure those Virginians receive the preventive care they need, hopefully leading more successful outcomes,” McEachin said.

“In addition, childhood immunizations have saved millions of lives. Thanks to advances in modern medicine, we have vaccines to protect our youth from deadly diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, and rubella. These funds will help ensure that all Virginian children receive every needed vaccine, which will help save lives and keep our children healthy.”