Mary Baldwin University enrollment continues to grow

Going against the grain has evolved into a governing philosophy for Mary Baldwin University.

Last year saw a record number of first-year students and increased enrollment across all programs, fueled in part by new and cutting-edge degrees and distinctive positioning as a student-centered university. Now Mary Baldwin finds itself bucking another trend for the 2019–20 academic year. While many local colleges and universities are seeing declines in student enrollment, official fall census numbers confirm another record-breaking year for MBU.

According to the final census, campus population has risen to 896 students, a 20% increase over last fall. That number includes 430 new first-year students, besting last year’s all-time mark.

The gains arrive in the midst of a continuing effort to elevate every facet of Mary Baldwin, including expanding its academic offerings; increasing community outreach; and adding to its vibrant campus life.

According to MBU President Pamela Fox, the university’s sustained growth is the result of strategically pairing long-term goals with more immediate objectives that impact students from the moment they arrive on campus.

“It is more than a paradigm shift,” Fox said. “It involves people across all departments doing the hard work of seeing new and exciting ways to offer unique opportunities found nowhere else. Students and their families are drawn to Mary Baldwin not only for the outstanding academics, but also for the life-changing experiences and supportive community that will see them far beyond graduation.”

In addition to the record number of undergraduate residential enrollment, Mary Baldwin saw its total student population rise above 2,000 for the first time in its history, marking a 22% increase over the last two years. Total student population includes those enrolled in undergraduate residential programs, MBU Online, and graduate programs in education, Shakespeare, business, and health sciences.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia; at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County; and online.