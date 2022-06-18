Martin Luther King Jr. Way bridge maintenance scheduled to start Tuesday

Bridge maintenance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg will begin Tuesday, June 21, as part of the city’s bridge rehabilitation projects.

The work is part of routine maintenance to ensure safe bridges for motorists and pedestrians.

The work will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between South High Street and South Main Street. Impacted roads will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect intermittent lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

The project is projected to be completed in November.

