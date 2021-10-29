Major apparel company to invest $10.2M in Henry County

VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories, will invest $10.2 million to grow its operation in Henry County.

The expansion will create 82 jobs.

The company will use its 500,000-square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster. Virginia successfully competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project.

“VF Corporation has thrived in Henry County for nearly 20 years, and we are thrilled to see the company continue to invest in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Virginia’s strong outdoor recreation economy supports the growth of companies like VF Corporation. We look forward to the company’s continued success here in the Commonwealth as our ecotourism industry grows.”

VF Corporation owns and operates a family of iconic outdoor, active, and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland®, and Dickies®. VF Corporation has been an employer in Henry County since 2003.

“VF Corporation focuses heavily on the wellbeing of its customers and the communities it operates in, and it has been a partner of the Commonwealth for close to two decades,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are confident that Henry County’s strategic location and quality-of-life amenities, business environment, and topnotch workforce will continue to propel VF Corporation to success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the company for years to come.”

“Gov. Northam created the Office of Outdoor Recreation to get the most out of Virginia’s unique and diverse natural assets,” said Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation Cassidy Rasnick. “VF Corporation is a global powerhouse in the outdoor industry, and its decision to invest in Henry County demonstrates that this industry can be a true driver of economic development for communities in which it operates.”

“We’ve proudly operated our distribution center in Martinsville for 18 years and we know that continuing to invest in Martinsville is the right choice given its location and committed employees,” said Cameron Bailey, VF Corporation Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain. “The planned investments in this facility, from enhanced technology to improved distribution equipment, as well as the 82 new full-time positions, will help deliver our products to our consumers in a more efficient and prompt manner. On behalf of our brands and VF as a whole, we extend our gratitude to Gov. Northam and Senator Stanley for their continued partnership.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation and the Virginia Office of Outdoor Recreation to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $225,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henry County with the project.

The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“VF Corporation has been a great friend and partner with Henry County for many years,” said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Adams. “Today’s announcement further solidifies our relationship. We are blessed to have VF in our community.”

“Within the past month, two companies have made great decisions to do business in Southside, Virginia,” said State Sen. William Stanley. “I am pleased to see VF Corporation continue to grow and create many new opportunities for citizens in Martinsville and Henry County. This investment of $10.2 million and the creation of 82 new jobs is a big win for Southside and its continued economic growth.”

“I am again pleased to add my voice of congratulations to everyone who helped bring more jobs to Henry County with this investment,” said Del. Les Adams. “Given this decision to increase distribution, the leadership at VF Corporation is no doubt pleased with our community and should expect more successes from its workforce.”

