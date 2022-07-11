Made In Virginia 2022 extends product submission deadline

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Shenandoah National Park
(© sschremp – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Living extended the product submission deadline for its 11th Annual Made in Viginia Awards to Tuesday, July 12.

Awards are open to Virginia-based businesses who manufacture their products in Virginia and will be available for retail purchase by Nov. 1-December 31, 2022.

Winners will be spotlighted in the December 2022 issue of Virginia Living and may be featured in the Virginia Living eStore.

The Made in Virginia Awards “recognize all the skills, talents and creative juices that Virginia makers have to offer by highlighting the tastiest, niftiest, most innovative commodities made right here in the Commonwealth,” Virginia Living’s website said.

Samples must be received by Friday, July 15 in the following categories: food, drink, style and beauty, or home and lifestyle.


Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.