Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Dec. 6-10

Published Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 9:45 am

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est comp. 11/21.

Route 681 over Williams Run – Bridge rehabilitation project underway. One 10’6” lane w/signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 (707—Prince Edward line) – Widen shoulders, install rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 725 (609-608) – 10/12-12/3, closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 609, 636, and 608 to 725.

Route 630 (bridge over Grade Crossing) – East bound lane reduced to one 15’ wide lane along the center of the existing two lane bridge.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023. On route 29 NBL Right lane between route 679 and route 460 will be closed to traffic Sat. Dec. 4 from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 619 – Mainline pipe installation.

Route 653 (Richardson Road) – Superstructure Replacement Project. Route will be temporarily close from Route 40 (George Washington Hwy) to Route 652 (Eureka Mill Road) scheduled to begin Nov. 20 and is planned until Dec. 31, 2021. Detour via 652, 654 and 40 to 653 will be in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic pattern. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Oct. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 612 (Clays Mill School Rd.) –Rural Rustic project

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 6 – Bridge project. 11′ width 6 W at bridge. Signs, message boards will assist. One-way detour in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 680 (Church Road) – Bridge replacement. Closed to thru traffic starting 11/15 from Route 976 (Coleman Road) to the intersection of Route 666 (Yeatts Store Road). Est. completion February 11, 2022.

Route 707, Cox Store Rd – Rural Rustic project.

Route 1324, Gretna AHQ – Mainline pipe replacement.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

