Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of June 28-July 2

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 (210, Amherst Co – 6, Nelson Co) – Crew will perform long line painting.

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr- Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction. Lane closures, delays. Estimated completion November 2021.

Route 60 (686-605) – Crew will work storm drain & pipe, remove brush. Pilot truck/flaggers.

Route 130 over RR, w of Madison Heights –Single 10’ lane at bridge with signal.

Route 130 (685-679) – Alternating flagging operations during shoulder widening operations.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 24, 2021. One 10’6” lane controlled by signal.

Route 743 – Rural Rustic project underway.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 (707 to Prince Edward Co line) – Shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Estimated completion – Nov 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) & 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 29 Bus, Altavista – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

Route 460 W (793-Concord Turnpike) – Milling/paving will start July 6.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Charlotte County:

Cumberland County:

Route 621 (13-620) – Closed 7/12-8/20 for culvert replacement. Detour via 13, 654, 600, 620 to Amelia Co, 621 (Amelia) back to 621 (Cumberland).

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 57 over Sandy Creek – Reduced to one lane and temporary signal in place for bridge. Estimated completion – early July.

Route 360 (344-360) – Crew will perform long line painting.

Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Motorists urged to slow down and use caution during variable road conditions and frequent changes in traffic pattern. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph at all times throughout construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; however, one-way detour via Route 510/643estimated to begin July 6. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 626 – Alignment improvements. Estimated completion – October 8, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460; speed limit 45 mph. Paving operations will occur from 7 pm – 6 am beginning June 25 and ending June 28. Law enforcement will assist; alternating lane closures will be in use. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 29 (210, Amherst Co – 6, Nelson Co) – Crew will perform long line painting.

Route 29 near Route 6 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 250 – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed bet. Route 6 in Nelson & Route 750, w of Route 151. Use I-64 to cross Afton Mtn.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 57 over Cherrystone Creek – Bridge repairs.

Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 686 (640-1084) – Road closed July 19-August 20 for bridge replacement. Detour via 640, 682 and back to 686.

Route 642 (641-637) – Closed 6/1-7/2 for bridge repairs. Detour: 642, 641, 38, 637, to 642.

Route 1308 (40-1310) – Closed beginning 6/28 for approx. 7 weeks for culvert replacement. Detour via

1310, 792, 29 Bus, and 40 to 1308.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 460 W (602-600) and Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.

Please note districtwide activities above.