Lunch and Learn: Lewis & Clark’s local connections
January’s Lunch & Learn session focuses on Lewis & Clark’s local connection to Darden Towe Park, the Rivanna River, and Albemarle County.
Participants will also have the opportunity to view the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center’s latest collections.
The talk will be given at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to the focus on Lewis and Clark, the talk will examine how Albemarle County represents Thomas Jefferson’s first attempts at exploring and developing water routes.
You’ll also get a tour of the Center’s recently expanded collection, which features Native American artwork and a 19th Century map of Meriwether Lewis’s birthplace in Albemarle County, on loan from the Lewis family.
Light refreshments will be served.
Please consider RSVPing to this event on Facebook (not required!).
