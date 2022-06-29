Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 17-year-old girl
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 17-year-old.
Brianna E. Flores Loy left her residence on Lost Corner Road in Leesburg on her own accord during the early morning hours of June 28. There is a concern for her well-being due to physical and/or health concerns.
Anyone with any information regarding Brianna’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or dial 911.