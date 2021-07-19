Link building for SEO: The beginner’s guide (2021)

Published Monday, Jul. 19, 2021, 11:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Link building is one of those things you may not know anything at all about. But you have definitely come across it many times and even have been influenced by it at least once. It goes without saying that, today, the Internet field is the best platform for the development of any business. So, the use of online marketing techniques has become a necessity.

Link building is one of the most effective online promotion methods. The main advantage of this method is the possibility for a website to rank higher in Google search results.

This marketing technique implies a process of link mass creation and their placement on relative authoritative platforms. So, a link that leads to one site is located on another one. That is how such hyperlinks help users to navigate between online resources.

Nowadays, link building is that progressive part of a marketing strategy that develops and enhances on a regular basis. So, there are different ways of link building implementation in your business promotion plan.

Thus, there are four main link building tactics:

Guest posting

Pursuing competitors’ hyperlinks

Linkable asset elaboration

Content promotion

Guest Posting

Guest posting, or guest blogging, is one of the most popular link-building methods. It implies cooperation between one website, which creates relative content and elaborates backlinks, and another one, which posts this content.

This method is attractive for both sides. Platforms that post content receive quality materials and allure new users, while other sites promote their products as well as increase website traffic and audience loyalty.

This SEO technique seems to be simple. However, this is a delusion. Guest posting, like any other link-building tactic, requires execution of a lot of necessary operations. For instance, you need to:

find trustworthy and respectable resources to cooperate with

create high-quality relative content

evaluate the necessary number of backlinks

elaborate quality link mass

Therefore, the whole process can take time and effort. That is why it is reasonable to provide guest blogging through qualified services such as PRposting (official website ­https://prposting.com/). Such a decision will save your energy and guarantee effective results.

Pursuing competitors’ hyperlinks

Exploring competitors’ hyperlinks is a very important procedure for successful search engine optimization. If you want to build effective link mass for your platform, you need to pay attention to those resources that are top-rated pages for a certain search query. Consider that such pages include links that have persuaded search engines of their safety, quality, and superiority.

So, it is smart to explore these sites’ link-building tactics.

There are two possible actions for you:

Get the same links that are posted on your competitors’ pages

Study the peculiarities of these links and the ways they could improve ranking positions of a certain page

Of course, it is better to use the second option because it helps to avoid reiteration and brings uniqueness to your website.

Linkable asset elaboration

A linkable asset is part of the created content, which is elaborated especially to attract new links to the site. Generally, it is aimed at alluring links from resources in a certain niche where you provide your business.

Elaboration of linkable assets has the following advantages:

Increased organic site traffic

Increased referral traffic

Increased brand awareness and audience loyalty

Consider that it is necessary to provide a careful approach to the selection of a donor site for link building. It is better to have not so many partners but be sure that all of them are reliable and authoritative.

Content promotion

It is important to understand that even linkable assets of the highest quality will not work and allure links without good promotion.

There are three main techniques of content promotion:

Advertising

Expansion

Communities

Advertising is not one of the newest promotion methods, but it is still one of the most effective. Quality advertisements are a great possibility to stand out on the market as well as draw the attention of new customers and competitors.

Expansion, or outreach, is the best way to present your content to potential sites, which can link to your platform. They can discover about you through advertising, but personal e-mail implies a business approach; so, the chances for cooperation increase.

Communities are the best for promotion to your target audience. Regardless of the industry in which you run a business, you need to be active on social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.), communicate with customers, and explore their requirements.