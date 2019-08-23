Lightning strike sparks structure fire in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire involving a single-family dwelling on Rockfish Gap Turnpike at 3:36 p.m. Thursday.

Crozet Engine 56 arrived on location eight minutes later and reported smoke coming from the attic of a two-story home. The occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate the structure without injury.

Two family pets were located, and cared for, by firefighters until being transferred to the care of local veterinary practices. The conditions of the pets are unknown at the time of this release.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike during the strong storm cell that moved through the county this afternoon.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the fire caused approximately $30,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

