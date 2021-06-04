Liberty to play ECU in Hall of Fame Shootout

Liberty will face East Carolina on Dec. 17 at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, in the first-ever Hall of Fame Shootout.

Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

“Liberty is honored to play in such a prestigious event such as the Hall of Fame Shootout,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “This game affords our players the opportunity to play in a tournament-like atmosphere against an exceptional opponent in East Carolina.”

The Flames are a part of an exceptional field that also includes Charlotte, North Carolina State, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, as Liberty is one of five teams that played in the postseason last year.

This will be the second time in the last three seasons that Liberty has faced East Carolina as the two teams met in Greenville, N.C. this in 2019 with the Flames defeating ECU 77-57. This is also the second appearance in the last three seasons that Liberty will participate in a Naismith Hall of Fame event, as the Flames defeated Grand Canyon in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in 2019. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events and Position Sports in an event operations and media relations capacity.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.

“We’re very excited to be launching a collegiate event in North Carolina, a state known for its tremendous basketball history,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Spectrum Center is a fantastic NBA venue in a terrific basketball community, and we’re excited to provide this unique opportunity to eight collegiate teams and their fans this fall.”

