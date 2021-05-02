Liberty outlasts Bellarmine, 8-7

Published Sunday, May. 2, 2021, 12:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski had three hits, including a home run, and David Erickson pitched three scoreless innings of relief, as the Liberty Flames topped the Bellarmine Knights, 8-7, in an ASUN Conference game Saturday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Gulakowski went 3-for-4 in the contest and broke a 7-7 tie in the seventh inning with his fourth home run of the season, a one-out solo home run. The designated hitter knocked in a season-high four runs and scored twice in the contest.

Erickson entered in the game with the score tied in the fifth inning and proceeded to shut down the Knights over the next three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced. The right-hander went on to record his ASUN-leading eighth victory of the year, striking out four.

Runs were plentiful early in the game, as Liberty lead 7-6 after the first three innings of play. The Knights scored three runs in both the first and second innings, while Liberty tallied five runs in the first and plated single runs in the second and third innings.

Liberty improves to 29-11 overall and 13-1 overall in the ASUN. The Flames have won nine consecutive ASUN Conference contests. Bellarmine falls to 12-26 overall and 7-13 in the ASUN.

Related

Comments