Liberty lands 220 on ASUN Academic Honor Roll
A total of 220 Liberty student-athletes earned ASUN Academic Honor Roll distinction for their efforts in the classroom during the 2018-19 academic year.
In order to recognized on the ASUN Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes who compete in ASUN sports must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or above for the recently completed school year.
As a league, 70.76 percent of ASUN student-athletes posted a 3.0 GPA or better to earn Honor Roll recognition. Now in the 19th year of the ASUN Honor Roll, the mark sits as the second-highest in league history trailing only last year’s percentage of 71.7. It marks the third time in the last four seasons in which 70 percent or more of student-athletes collected Honor Roll status.
Across sports, 10 sports reached at least 75 percent for Honor Roll recognition with Women’s Tennis (90.41), Women’s Soccer (85.29), Women’s Cross Country (84.33), Beach Volleyball (84.21), Women’s Golf (84.0), Volleyball (81.2), Women’s Lacrosse (80.0), Men’s Golf (78.75), Softball (78.29) and Men’s Soccer (76.53) leading the way. In total, 1,655 ASUN Conference student-athletes registered at least a 3.0 GPA for the 2018-19 academic year.
