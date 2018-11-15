Liberty Basketball signs trio of players in Class of 2019

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Liberty men’s basketball signed a trio of players in Marten Maide, Shiloh Robinson and Kyle Rode on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

“Each year we have been able to attract a really sound recruiting class,” stated Liberty Head Coach Ritchie McKay. “We don’t necessarily put a rating on our class as players but we put a rating on them as people and these guys are five stars when it comes to the character they possess.”

Marten Maide (6-5 | Guard | Charlotte, N.C.)

Originally from Estonia, Maide has been an elite player at one of the top schools in the United States, playing at Carmel Christian School where he averaged 14 points, three assists and five rebounds per game. In his senior season, Maide and Carmel Christian have been ranked as high as No. 43 in the nation. Last season, Maide played with current Liberty freshman, Josh Price, where they claimed the 2018 NCISAA 2A State title. Maide has also competed for the U18 Estonia national team. Maide currently has a 3.8 grade point average (GPA).

Coach McKay: “Marten comes from a tremendous high school program and is used to winning. He is really athletic and has a tremendous work ethic and a strong pursuit of excellence. He will be another great addition to our family.”

Shiloh Robinson (6-7 | Forward | Kearney, Ne.)

Robinson, a big man from Nebraska, was quickly recognized as one of the best players in the state as he was ranked No. 2 in Nebraska. He played on the AAU circuit for Powerhouse Nebraska and also at Kearney High School for Coach Beranek. Robinson was a two-year starter at Kearney where he averaged 13.1 points, 8.4 rebounds as a sophomore and led his team to the 2017 state semifinals. Not only has Robinson seen success on the court but also in the classroom as he currently holds a 4.0 GPA.

Coach McKay: “Shiloh is one of those consummate team guys: whatever it takes to win the game, he will do. He is a young man who will have a big impact on our program, not just because of his ability as a basketball player but the type of person he is. Like all of our guys, he plays for a terrific high school program and is used to winning.”

Kyle Rode (6-7 | Forward | Lexington, Ky.)

Rode played his high school ball at Lexington Christian Academy and played for Indiana Elite 2019. A three-star prospect, Rode served as a four-year captain at Lexington Christian and during his junior campaign he averaged 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He and Lexington Christian captured the All “A” Classic State Tournament and led them to the finals of the 11th Region Tournament, which were both firsts in the program’s history. Rode is a three-time All-City selection and finished last year as runner-up for Lexington Player of the Year.

Coach McKay: “Kyle is a young man that embodies what every coach wants from one of his players. He will fit right into the fabric of our team and our university. He has exceptional character, is very complete and had a plethora of options yet felt like Liberty was the best fit for him. I think he will have an immediate and lasting impact on our program.”

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment