Liberty Basketball earns NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

The Liberty men’s basketball team’s success during the 2018-2019 season was not only on the court but also in the classroom as the Flames earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award.

Liberty was the only school in the ASUN Conference to receive the award.

“This award is a reflection of the hard work our players have put in the classroom,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “I cannot thank Kristie Beitz, Courtney Huffman and the rest of our academic staff enough. The amount of care and commitment they give our players is unmatched.”

The award is an outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2018-19 season. This is the first time that Liberty basketball has ever received the NABC honor as the award has been in existence for the last seven years.

This year, the Flames had eight players post a 3.0 GPA or higher including four players with over a 3.5 GPA. This is one of two academic awards the Flames received this season as Keenan Gumbs was named to the 2018-19 ASUN Winter Winners for Life team. The team is comprised of one student-athlete from each of the nine institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google