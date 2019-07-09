Liberty Basketball announces 2019-20 ASUN Conference Schedule

The ASUN Conference announced its 2019-20 schedule that features Liberty beginning conference play on the road at FGCU on Jan. 2.

As Liberty enters its second season in the ASUN, the Flames go into the season as the defending tournament champion. They became the first team since the 1997-98 season to win the ASUN Final in their debut tournament. Liberty was the co-regular season champions along with Lipscomb, which they will first face on Jan. 18 at the Vines Center. The Flames will also close the regular season against the Bisons on the road on March 1.

The only other ASUN team to defeat the Flames last season, besides Lipscomb, was North Florida, and the Flames will face the Ospreys on Jan. 23 in Jacksonville. In the three games Liberty faced North Florida last season, each contest was decided by an average of six points.

The Flames’ first home game during conference play will take place on Jan. 9 as they welcome North Alabama to town, who will also be in its second year in the ASUN.

There will be new faces in the conference this year leading the charge as Kennesaw State (Amir Abdul-Rahim), Lipscomb (Lennie Acuff) and Stetson (Donnie Jones) all have new head coaches.

The ASUN is coming off a historic season as three teams earned postseason tournament victories. Liberty upset Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, while Lipscomb secured four wins en route to the league’s first-ever NIT Finals appearance. NJIT also advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIT. All three of those squads set their program’s Division I record for wins last season. The 2019 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Championship dates are set for March 3, 5 and 8. The ASUN Championship Final will be televised on ESPN.

Liberty’s 2018-19 ASUN schedule is listed below. The Flames’ non-conference matchups will be announced at a later date.

2019-20 Liberty Men’s Basketball ASUN Schedule

FGCU | Thursday, Jan. 2 | Fort Myers, Fla.

Liberty went 2-0 last season against FGCU.

Liberty was the first ASUN team to sweep the regular season series against FGCU since 2015-16.

FGCU head coach, Michael Fly, will enter his second season as the head coach for the Eagles.

NJIT | Saturday, Jan. 4 | Newark, N.J.

NJIT finished last season advancing to the CIT quarterfinals.

The Highlanders won a school-record 22 games last season, finishing fifth in the ASUN.

Liberty went 2-0 last season against the Highlanders.

North Alabama | Thursday, Jan. 9 | Vines Center

North Alabama returns two ASUN All-Freshmen selections in Christian Agnew and ASUN Freshman of the Year Jamari Blackmon.

Liberty went 2-0 last season against the Lions.

In his first season as head coach, Tony Pujol led UNA to a 7-9 record in the ASUN, finishing sixth.

Jacksonville | Saturday, Jan. 11 | Vines Center

Jacksonville finished seventh in the ASUN, facing Liberty in the ASUN Championship quarterfinals.

The Dolphins went 12-20 last season and 5-11 in conference.

Jacksonville returns ASUN All-Freshmen selection Tyreese Davis.

Lipscomb | Saturday, Jan. 18 | Vines Center

Lipscomb will be led by new head coach, Lennie Acuff.

Coach Acuff came from University of Alabama in Huntsville, where Liberty assistant coach Derek Johnston previously coached.

Lipscomb and Liberty were named ASUN Regular Season Champions last season.

The Bison ended last season with a 29-8 record, advancing to the NIT Championship.

North Florida | Thursday, Jan. 23 | Jacksonville, Fla.

In Liberty’s three games last season against North Florida, games were decided by an average of six points.

North Florida finished the season with a 13-17 record and a 9-7 record in the ASUN, putting them in third place.

The Ospreys return four of five starters including ASUN Second Team All-Conference selection and Defensive Player of the Year Wajid Aminu.

Stetson | Saturday, Jan. 25 | DeLand, Fla.

Stetson will be led by new head coach Donnie Jones.

The Hatters finished last in the ASUN with a 7-24 record and 3-13 in conference.

Coach Jones has signed six new incomers.

Kennesaw State | Thursday, Jan. 30 | Vines Center

Kennesaw State will be led by first year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

The Owls return Second Team All-Conference honoree Tyler Hooker.

Kennesaw State went 6-26 last season and 3-13 in the ASUN.

FGCU | Saturday, Feb. 1 | Vines Center

Liberty went 2-0 last season against FGCU.

Liberty was the first ASUN team to sweep the regular season series against FGCU since 2015-16.

FGCU head coach, Michael Fly, will enter his second season as the head coach for the Eagles.

Jacksonville | Thursday, Feb. 6 | Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville finished seventh in the ASUN, facing Liberty in the ASUN Championship quarterfinals.

The Dolphins went 12-20 last season and 5-11 in conference.

Jacksonville returns ASUN All-Freshmen selection Tyreese Davis.

North Alabama | Saturday, Feb. 8 | Florence, Ala.

North Alabama returns two ASUN All-Freshmen selections in Christian Agnew and ASUN Freshman of the Year Jamari Blackmon.

Liberty went 2-0 last season against the Lions.

In his first season as head coach, Tony Pujol led UNA to a 7-9 record in the ASUN, finishing sixth.

NJIT | Saturday, Feb. 15 | Vines Center

NJIT finished last season advancing to the CIT quarterfinals.

The Highlanders won a school-record 22 games last season, finishing fifth in the ASUN.

Liberty went 2-0 last season against the Highlanders.

North Florida | Thursday, Feb. 20 | Vines Center

In Liberty’s three games last season against North Florida, games were decided by an average of six points.

North Florida finished the season with a 13-17 record and a 9-7 record in the ASUN, putting them in third place.

The Ospreys return four of five starters including ASUN Second Team All-Conference selection and Defensive Player of the Year Wajid Aminu.

Stetson | Sunday, Feb. 22 | Vines Center

Stetson will be led by new head coach Donnie Jones.

The Hatters finished last in the ASUN with a 7-24 record and 3-13 in conference.

Coach Jones has signed six new incomers.

Kennesaw State | Thursday, Feb. 27 | Kennesaw, Ga.

Kennesaw State will be led by first year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

The Owls return Second Team All-Conference honoree Tyler Hooker.

Kennesaw State went 6-26 last season and 3-13 in the ASUN.

Lipscomb | Sunday, March 1 | Nashville, Tenn.

Lipscomb will be led by new head coach, Lennie Acuff.

Coach Acuff came from University of Alabama in Huntsville, where Liberty assistant coach Derek Johnston previously coached.

Lipscomb and Liberty were named ASUN Regular Season Champions last season.

The Bison ended last season with a 29-8 record, advancing to the NIT Championship.

