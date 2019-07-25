Liberty Athletics: Jones, Waters compete at USATF Outdoor Championships

Liberty alumni Darrel Jones (men’s triple jump) and Carson Waters (men’s pole vault) will compete in the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships, which run from today through Sunday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Jones will triple jump Friday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, while Waters will pole vault Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The USATF Outdoor Championships will determine Team USA’s representatives at the 2019 IAAF World Championships (Sept. 27-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar) and the 2019 Europe vs. USA Match (Sept. 9-10 in Minsk, Belarus).

How to follow

The best way to watch the men’s triple jump and pole vault competitions will be via a paid subscription to NBC Sports Gold.

Some of the men’s triple jump may appear on NBCSN between 7-9 p.m. Eastern on Friday, while some of the men’s pole vault competition may be aired on NBC between 4-6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Live results will also be available throughout the meet.

