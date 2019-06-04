Letter: Support for Emmett Hanger in State Senate GOP primary
Senator Emmett Hanger has my support. Emmett represents our area’s views both in the city and the county. He supports public schools, believes in personal responsibility, and fiscal restraint. Emmett has a record of successful legislation and was recently named “Top ten Most Productive State Legislators in the Nation.” He campaigns honestly and without telling misleading information and sometimes blatant lies as many politicians today are doing. That’s not how Emmett works. I know Emmett, I believe Emmett and I’m voting for him June 11.
Letter from Bill Cobb/Staunton
